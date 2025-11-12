Delhi air pollution: AQI ‘severe’ at 413; Centre demands reports on pollution control efforts

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘severe’ category for the second day, as per data on SAFAR-India. Delhi’s AQI on Wednesday was at 413, and 425 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Centre has instructed all state and Union territory authorities in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to submit concrete action-taken reports on their efforts to control air pollution.

On Wednesday, most monitoring stations recorded an AQI of over 400, which is in the ‘severe’ category. Here’s the lowdown of the AQI readings from some of the stations on Wednesday morning:

Anand Vihar – 438

Ashok Vihar – 439

CRRI Mathura Road – 428

Dwarka Sector 8 – 422

ITO – 433

Jahangirpuri – 446

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 422

Lodhi Road – 401

Mandir Marg – 414

Mundka – 442

Narela – 437

Nehru Nagar – 440

North Campus, DU – 429

Okhla Phase 2 – 418

Patparganj – 436

Punjabi Bagh – 437

Pusa – 412

RK Puram – 432

Rohini – 442

Shadipur – 329

Sirifort – 403

Vivek Vihar – 436

GRAP-III IMPLEMENTED

Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts moved to implement Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Tuesday. The decision followed a marked increase from Monday’s AQI of 362 to 425 on Tuesday, attributed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to unfavourable meteorological conditions and local pollution sources. The new measures aim to limit exposure to hazardous air and address persistent pollution concerns in the area.

Authorities also asked all schools up to Class 5 to shift to a hybrid learning mode, enabling both in-person and online options where feasible.

GRAP 3 introduced new limits on vehicle use, specifically banning BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars within Delhi and the NCR, except for persons with disabilities. This measure focuses on older vehicles identified as significant contributors to air pollution during winter months.

Industrial activity faces additional restrictions under Stage III. All non-essential construction and demolition activities, along with stone crushers and mining operations, are now suspended in the affected region. Private companies were advised to adopt hybrid or work-from-home arrangements to reduce commuter traffic and associated vehicle emissions.

The CAQM links the need for these actions to persistent meteorological conditions such as calm winds and a stable atmosphere, which trap pollutants near the surface. These restrictions, layered upon those from previous GRAP stages, are intended to help manage the rapid deterioration in air quality during the winter season.