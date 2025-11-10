Delhi air pollution: Central Secretariat Services officers seek air purifiers in offices

Amidst worsening air quality in New Delhi, officers of the Central Secretariat Services have called for air purifiers in all central government offices, including the newly constructed Kartavya Bhawan complex.

In a letter to the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, the CSS Forum has requested that facilities of air purifiers should be extended to all central government offices in Delhi including Kartavya Bhawan to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for everyone. “At present, air purifiers have been installed as a precautionary measure in rooms of senior officers only,” said the letter, pointing out that all employees are exposed to the same toxic environment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The CSS Forum is an association consisting of members of CSS Group ‘B’ officers and CSS Organised Group ‘A’ officers who are the core of the Central government secretariat.

It has further noted that offices such as Kartavya Bhawan where a large number of Central government employees are stationed are particularly affected due to poor air circulation and proximity to high traffic zones.

“Further, ongoing construction activities within the premises of Kartavya Bhawan have further worsened air quality,” the Forum said in the letter, adding that the combination of external pollution and dust generated from construction has made the indoor environment highly uncomfortable and unhealthy for employees.

Delhi’s air quality remained in “very poor” category on Monday and was in severe category on Sunday. The city has been in the grip of high pollution since late October.

Advertisement

Last year too, CSS officers had sought work-from-home, staggered office timings and air purifiers in all office buildings due to high pollution levels in the National Capital that was impacting health.

In light of the pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had recently announced staggered work timings for Delhi government and MCD employees from November 15 to February 15.