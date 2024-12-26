Delhi airport issues advisory due to fog; low visibility procedures in place

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory to passengers taking a flight on December 26. It said that passengers should contact their respective airlines.

“Low visibility procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” it said.

Meanwhile, as many as 18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to to dense fog, including Duronto Express from Bhubaneswar and Sampark Kranti from Madhya Pradesh.

DELHI FOG ALERT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on December 26 and during December 28 to 31. It also said that dense fog conditions are likely to prevail during late night and early morning hours in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on December 26 and 29, in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya on December 26, and in Rajasthan during December 28 to 31 period.

The IMD has predicted fog in most places across the city in the mornings of December 26 to 28. The weather department also predicted cloudy skies with possibility of very light to light rain in the evening of December 26.

The weather department predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorm on December 27, and light to moderate rain on December 28.

It predicted shallow fog in the evenings from December 26 to 28.