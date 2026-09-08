Satya Niketan building collapse: PG owner Hariram Gupta, his wife in judicial custody; 5 MCD officials suspended

MUST READ | Satya Niketan collapse: CM Rekha Gupta orders immediate sealing of unauthorised 5th floors across Delhi

Arrests, court action after collapse

On Monday night, accused Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta and their son Mahesh Gupta were produced before a court in connection with the collapse. The court sent Hariram and Urmila to 14 days of judicial custody, while Mahesh was remanded to two days of police custody. The three were arrested in connection with the case.

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Construction of additional floors, repair work in basement among lapses

After a 5-storey PG accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan, key lapses have come to the fore. These include construction of additional floors allegedly without permission, repair work carried out in the basement and ground floor, as well as inadequate safety checks, including the absence of an emergency exit.

The building was constructed in the late 1990s on a 55-square yard plot and comprised basement and four floors above the ground floor. Locals told The Indian Express that two additional floors were added around two years ago. At present, police is investigating when the construction took place and whether the required permissions were taken.

DON'T MISS | Additional floors without permission, repair work in basement, no second exit: Satya Niketan building under probe

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Civic officials suspended, High Court orders inquiry

Five MCD officials have also been suspended following the incident. The Delhi High Court has ordered a high-level inquiry into the role of civic authorities, widening the focus of the investigation beyond the immediate circumstances of the collapse.

Government orders inspections in PG hubs

The Delhi government has ordered action against unauthorised fifth floors after the incident. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that nearby PG accommodations and buildings would also be thoroughly inspected, with strict action against violations.

"Immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised fifth floors has been ordered across Delhi. Nearby PGs and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. Strict action, including sealing, will be taken against violations," Gupta said. She added that the matter has been taken up with utmost seriousness, adding anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared.

The Lieutenant Governor has also directed structural audits and inspection drives in areas with high concentrations of paying guest accommodation.