Delhi bus users, take note: Routes may be cut or expanded under IIT Delhi’s new transport plan

Integrated plan to match demand, cut overlap

Senior government officials said the exercise will review and rationalise bus routes on the basis of passenger demand and the availability of other modes such as the Metro, e-rickshaws and Gramin Seva. The objective is to avoid a situation where multiple services operate on the same corridor or serve the same neighbourhood, while other parts of the city remain poorly connected.

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The government plans to prepare an integrated route plan covering different modes of public transport, adding that the focus will be on matching services with actual demand and reducing duplication between modes.

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Surveys under way across zones

The route rationalisation exercise is already under way, with passenger surveys being conducted in different parts of the capital. Feedback is being collected for 496 routes so far—121 in the east zone, 181 in the west and 194 in the north.

Officials said the review will not look at bus routes in isolation. It will also factor in the availability and connectivity of other public transport options in each area to identify where bus services overlap with other modes and where additional connectivity may be required.

Metro corridors may see fewer buses

Where Metro connectivity is already adequate, bus frequency or parallel routes could be reduced, with the freed-up resources redeployed on underserved corridors. Bus services could be reduced on corridors where Metro connectivity is already available, noting that routes largely duplicating existing Metro services may also be trimmed.

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The government also plans to extend the exercise to e-rickshaws and autos, foresee a larger role for these services in connecting neighbourhoods that lack direct access to buses or Metro stations.

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Multi-modal hubs in pipeline

As part of a broader push for seamless travel, Delhi plans to develop Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin and New Delhi railway stations, among others, as integrated multi-modal transit hubs. IIT Delhi is handling the bus route rationalisation, with the revised plan expected by February 2027.