PM Modi calls critics ‘Naraz Fufa’, says India’s work culture has transformed in 12 years

Modi takes swipe at critics

Taking a dig at those questioning the utility of the freight corridor, Modi said, “One Naraz Fufa ji will say: What will the truck drivers do?” He added, “Naraz Fufa now has work,” without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Modi said the DFC has transformed freight movement by separating passenger and goods trains, which earlier operated on the same tracks and slowed down both services.

“Dedicated freight corridors are the lifeline of a fast-developing India. India’s transformation is accelerating because of this modern freight network,” Modi said.

He said the project had been conceived in 2004, while a special company was established in 2006 to implement it. However, according to Modi, progress remained slow until 2014.

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“The idea for this Dedicated Freight Corridor began in 2004. In 2006, a special company was established to carry out this work, and until 2014, files just kept shuffling from one place to another.

“Unfortunately, even these files weren’t fortunate enough to get a dedicated corridor. The files would get stuck, hang around and wander aimlessly,” Modi said.

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: At the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "You will find people at every street corner trying to mislead you with the clamor of lies. But the youth of India move forward driven by the resounding call of truth; they march… pic.twitter.com/lS5bnbTWAq — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

Eastern, Western freight corridors

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Modi inaugurated three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai with Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, marking completion of the project.

“After 2014, with your blessings, when I reached Delhi, and as soon as we arrived there, we began accelerating this project. Work on the 2,800 km dedicated freight corridors has been completed today,” he said.

“Today, the Eastern and Western Freight Corridors are becoming the main backbone of the country’s trade and business,” Modi said.

He also said the completion of the 2,800-km corridor reflected the change in India’s work culture.

Modi targets Congress campaign

Modi also criticised the Congress’ ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ initiative, saying young people would reject what he described as “Jhooth ki Goonj” (echo of lies).

“Those who mislead with the ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’ can be found at every crossroad, but the youth of India moves by the roar of truth, walks with the roar of truth, and marches for the roar of truth," PM said on Tuesday.

The Congress campaign has sought to raise issues including paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment irregularities and unemployment.

Modi also urged young Indians to build expertise in artificial intelligence. “The youth of the country have to become experts in AI, and we want our youth to excel in the field,” he said.

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He also flagged off freight train services from New Sanand, New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, besides a passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara.

(With PTI inputs)