Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeks ₹100 cr from Centre to accelerate PM-UDAY scheme; What is the scheme all about

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has requested the Centre to provide ₹100 crore as first-phase financial assistance to accelerate the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

The flagship scheme aimed at granting property rights to residents of 1,511 unauthorised colonies across the national capital. The request was made in a letter to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, according to PTI.

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The proposed funding is expected to help establish the institutional framework needed to roll out the scheme efficiently. Under the revised implementation plan, the Delhi government's Revenue Department has been designated as the nodal agency and will set up dedicated PM-UDAY cells in all 13 districts of the city. Each cell will be headed by an Additional District Magistrate (ADM), who will oversee survey, verification, and ownership-related processes.

In her letter, Gupta sought approval for the ₹100-crore package under the Urban Development Fund (UDF), stating that the administrative framework for implementation has already been notified and work has commenced. She said timely financial support from the Centre would enable lakhs of Delhi residents to receive legal property rights more quickly and with greater ease.

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PM-UDAY scheme

The PM-UDAY scheme was introduced to confer ownership, transfer and mortgage rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, many of whom have lived in these settlements for decades without formal legal documentation. The scheme is intended to improve access to financial services, enable legal property transactions and pave the way for planned infrastructure development in these neighbourhoods.

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According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, the funding request is aimed at expediting land mapping, verification and digitisation of records, ensuring that eligible residents can obtain legal ownership documents without prolonged delays.

Gupta also thanked the Centre for its continued support in implementing the PM-UDAY scheme and urged the Union government to approve the proposal at the earliest so that the benefits of legal ownership can reach residents across Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

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"Timely financial support from the Central Government will help ensure that lakhs of Delhi residents receive the benefits of property rights at the earliest and with greater ease," the Chief Minister said in her communication to the Centre, according to PTI.