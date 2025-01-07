Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Check polling date, nomination, voting time, result counting, all details you need to know

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the high stakes Delhi assembly elections 2025. The voting will take place in a single phase across 70 constituencies on February 5, 2025 and the counting of votes will be conducted on February 8, 2025.

The term of the Delhi legislative assembly ends on February 23, 2025. Delhi has a total of 70 assembly constituencies -- 58 general seats and 12 constituencies reserved for scheduled castes (SC). The national capital has more than 13,000 polling stations across 2,697 locations.

Delhi Election Schedule 2025 Events Date Date of issue of gazette notification January 10, 2025 Last date of making nominations January 17, 2025 Date for scrutiny of nominations January 18, 2025 Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures January 20, 2025 Date of voting February 5, 2025 Date of counting February 8, 2025 Date before which election shall be completed February 10, 2025

The Delhi assembly election is a particularly high stakes contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in office in the national capital.

The BJP and the Congress, on the other hand, are working hard to dethrone the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi. While the AAP has declared its candidates on all 70 seats, the Congress has announced 48 candidates.

The BJP, on the other hand, has announced only 29 out of the total 70 candidates so far.

Among the key candidates to watch are Arvind Kejriwal, Sandeep Dikshit, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satish Upadhyay and Rajkumar Chauhan.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidates from Karawal Nagar and Laxmi Nagar seats, won by its sitting MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht and Abhay Verma in the 2020 elections.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the AAP won 62 of the 70 assembly seats whereas the BJP could bag only 8 seats.