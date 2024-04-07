Delhi: Excise deptt declares Id, Ram Navami as dry days. Check details here

The Excise Department of Delhi government on Sunday released a list of dry days in the national capital when liquor shops shall remain closed. As per this list, the Excise Department has declared five dry days from April to June this year.

Of these, three dry days are in April itself whereas one dry day each has been declared in May and June. Dry day will be observed on April 11 on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr and on April 17 due to Ram Navami. Not only this, a dry day has also been declared on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 21, Buddha Purnima on May 23, Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha on June 17.

Dry days in Delhi from April to June

April 11: Id-ul-Fitr (Thursday)

April 17: Ram Navami (Wednesday)

April 21: Mahavir Jayanti (Sunday)

May 23: Buddha Purnima (Thursday)

June 17: Id-ul-Zuha/Bakrid (Monday)

What did the Excise Department order say?

The dry day will be applicable to all L-1, L-1F, L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5, L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-8, L-9, L-10, L-11, L-14, L-18, L-18F, L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34, and L-35 licensees of the Excise Department and opium vends in Delhi.

The Excise Department order further read that licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation if there is a change in the list of dry days.

"All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises. The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry day," the Excise Department order read.

Dry days during Lok Sabha elections

Not only this, the national capital will also observe dry days (before 48 hours of end of polling) from 6 pm on May 23 to 6 pm on May 25 due to Lok Sabha elections. Liquor shops will also remain closed in Delhi on June 4 (counting day) for full day.

In Delhi, general elections will take place in a single phase on May 25 and votes will be counted on June 4. Moreover, the Excise Department has also declared dry days from 6 pm of April 24 to 6 pm of April 26 in Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh due to general elections.

The notice shall be applicable to all L-1, L-1F, L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5, L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-7, L-7FG, L-7FE, L-8, L-10, L-12, L-12F, L-14, L-15, L-15F, L-16, L-16F, L-17F, L-18, L-19, L-19F, L-20, L-20F, L-21, L-21F, L-22, L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-27, L-28, L-28F, L-29, L-29F, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34, L-35 , P-10, P-10A and P-13 licensees whose vends/premises are located within 100 metres distance in Delhi from Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.