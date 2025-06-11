Red alert in Delhi as temperatures soar past 45°C, IMD warns of severe heatwave

Delhi is currently grappling with extreme weather conditions as temperatures soar beyond the threshold of 45 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the national capital, warning of severe heatwave conditions for Wednesday and Thursday. "Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR," with temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius," said the IMD. This alert underscores the seriousness of the situation, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

The Safdarjung substation in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar registered an alarming 45.5 degrees Celsius, both of which are significantly above normal levels. In response to these extreme temperatures, the IMD has escalated its warning from an orange alert to a more serious red alert, indicating the severity of the heatwave. This escalation reflects the urgent need for public awareness and preparedness.

Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the IMD, highlighted the extent of the alert, stating, "Delhi-NCR is under red alert today and tomorrow, followed by an orange alert on June 13. Light rain and thunderstorms are possible on the night of June 13 due to a western disturbance, which may bring some relief." This potential change in weather conditions offers hope for a slight reprieve from the sweltering heat, which has been relentless.

The heatwave is not confined to Delhi alone, as similar conditions are expected across other parts of Northwest India. According to the IMD bulletin, heatwave conditions are "very likely at many/some places over Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi" from June 11 to 14. This widespread heatwave is placing a significant strain on public health and safety across the region, necessitating heightened vigilance.

States including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab have also been placed under red alert due to the severe weather conditions. Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions as they brace for continued extreme heat over the next few days. The red alert signifies the potential dangers posed by the intense heat.

Despite the oppressive heat, there is a slight optimism as the IMD forecasts a change in the weather pattern. An approaching western disturbance could potentially bring light rains by the night of June 13, leading to a downgrade in alert level from red to orange for Delhi-NCR. This anticipated shift could alleviate some of the intense heat, offering much-needed relief to the residents who have been enduring the harsh conditions.