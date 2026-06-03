Delhi hotel fire: Delhi Police files culpable homicide FIR in Malviya Nagar B&B blaze

Delhi hotel fire: The Delhi Police has filed an FIR with charges of culpable homicide in the hotel fire tragedy that led to the death of 21 individuals, while 40 were rescued. Horrifying scenes unfolded at the site, with people jumping from windows, local residents helping in the rescue efforts by laying out mattresses on the road, breaking windows, and remains of the deceased being taken out of the building.

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Many of the deceased were foreign nationals from Central Asian and African countries. Those rescued were rushed to the nearby Max Hospital. The death toll is expected to rise as at least 26 people were said to be in a critical state.

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The blaze started at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, and reached the Lemon Green Restaurant too. The building had a basement, ground floor and five upper floors. The restaurant was on the ground floor while the rest of the building was used as a hotel.

The hotel reportedly had only one entry-exit. The fire NOC is also under the scanner.

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Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered an investigation into the hotel fire.

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"Orders have been given for investigation in the incident. How old is the building, who is the owner, all these details are being collected. Action will be taken against all those who are responsible for the negligence," MCD's standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing grief at the loss of lives, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured rom the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.