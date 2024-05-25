Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voter Turnout at 3 pm: Total turnout at 44.58%, North East Delhi leads among other seats

As the Lok Sabha elections phase 6 voting kicked off in 58 constituencies of 8 states/UTs, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 44.58 percent, with the North east Delhi seat leading with the highest voting percentage of 47.85 percent until 3 PM.

North East Delhi was followed by West Delhi seat with a voter turnout of 44.91 percent and North West Delhi stood at third place with a voting percentage of 44.78 percent.

Related Articles

Check out the voting percentage of all seven constituencies of Delhi till 3 pm.

Constituency Voting percentage Chandni Chowk 43.24% East Delhi 44.70% New Delhi 42.17% North East Delhi 47.85% North West Delhi 44.78% South Delhi 42.96% West Delhi 44.91%

Overall, all the 58 constituencies have recorded an average voting percentage of 49.2 percent, with West Bengal topping all the states and union territories with a voter turnout of 70.19%.

Voting is open from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, and Congressmen Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar are among the notable candidates running in this phase.

Out of the total 543 seats, voting has now been conducted in 25 states and Union Territories. The general election in India in 2024 is slated to conclude on June 1 with vote counting will occur on June 4