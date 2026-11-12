‘There are no free waters…’: Iran chief negotiator says Hormuz will never return to its pre-war status

The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war status, Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said. He stated that Tehran and Oman have reached an understanding to oversee the strategically important waterway as part of Iran’s proposal to end the eight-month conflict with the US.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf rejected the idea of unrestricted international access to the strait. He argued that its regulations fall under the jurisdiction of the countries bordering it. He said, “There are no ‘free waters’ [international waters] there, and the 1982 [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea] does not apply to the strait. The regulations within the Strait of Hormuz are governed by the laws of the two littoral states that border it.”