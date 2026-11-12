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Canada envoy signals final text of trade pact near ahead of PM Modi's upcoming visit: Report

Canada envoy signals final text of trade pact near ahead of PM Modi's upcoming visit: Report

Beyond trade and mobility, Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter noted that several other "big-ticket announcements" are expected during PM Modi's visit, including major collaborations in the space sector.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 8:46 AM IST
Canada envoy signals final text of trade pact near ahead of PM Modi's upcoming visit: ReportHe also sought to dispel widespread anxieties in India regarding Canada's international student policies, which impact a community of roughly 300,000 Indian students.

India and Canada are poised to lock down the final text of a landmark trade agreement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit next month, marking a dramatic turnaround in bilateral relations that have surged far beyond a simple diplomatic reset.

Speaking with The Times of India, Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter expressed confidence that negotiations are nearing the finish line as the sixth round of trade talks approaches. While acknowledging that formal ratification will require time due to the involvement of Canadian provincial governments, Cooter indicated that the core agreement is within reach.

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"The actual ratification would take some time because we have provincial governments that are involved as well. But I think we can be pretty confident that the final text will be there," Cooter told ToI. "We're hopeful about our ratification process. The 6th round of talks is coming up. I'm pretty confident that we're getting close, so we'll keep our fingers crossed. We're also looking at some subsidiary agreements that would facilitate business travel."

Beyond trade and mobility, Cooter noted that several other "big-ticket announcements" are expected during PM Modi's visit, including major collaborations in the space sector.

Reflecting on the rapid thaw in ties since Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney assumed office, the envoy described a trajectory that defied initial caution. "It's not a reset. It is far beyond a reset. When I arrived here in Sept last year, it was a tentative approach. None of us knew what was going to happen next. Is this going to be a slow march? Are we going to take a step back? Very fragile at the beginning," Cooter told ToI.

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He also sought to dispel widespread anxieties in India regarding Canada's international student policies, which impact a community of roughly 300,000 Indian students. He emphasised that Ottawa's regulatory caps were strictly aimed at weeding out fraudulent institutions rather than restricting genuine applicants.

"People said, 'Oh my God, Canada's not open'. This was a misperception. In fact, the caps are nowhere near being met. This is probably the best time ever, if you're a prospective Indian student," Cooter told The Times of India.

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 8:46 AM IST
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