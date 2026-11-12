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Bajaj Finance shares in focus as QIP kicks off; floor price, other details

Bajaj Finance shares in focus as QIP kicks off; floor price, other details

BAJFINANCE1,078.80(1.31%)

The Bajaj Finance board has approved the floor price of Rs 992.25 per equity share, based on the pricing formula prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 8:07 AM IST
Bajaj Finance shares in focus as QIP kicks off; floor price, other detailsBajaj Finance noted that it may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price, subject to applicable regulations and shareholder approval.

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd are in focus on Thursday after the NBFC's qualified institutional placement (QIP) committee, at a meeting held on November 11, announced the opening of up to Rs 11,700 crore to  $.125 billion issue to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

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The proceeds will be utilised for replayment of deposits, loans, commercial papers, non-convertible debentures and interest payments.

The Bajaj Finance board has approved the floor price of Rs 992.25 per equity share, based on the pricing formula prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations. This was at 8 per cent discount to Bajaj Finance's Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,078.80 apiece.

The Bajaj Finance board has also approved the preliminary placement document and the application form to be sent to eligible QIBs via Kotak Mahindra Bank, JPMorgan, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, Axis Capital and Morgan Stanley, inviting bids and receiving completed application forms along with application amounts for subscription to the equity shares.

This comes a day after the Bajaj Finance board approved the allotment of 5,74,25,740 warrants to Bajaj Finserv at the issue price of Rs 1,010 per warrant convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. Bajaj Finance shares are up 12.4 per cent in the past one month.

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"The QIP Committee has fixed the ‘relevant date’ for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as November 11, 2026, and accordingly the Floor Price in respect of the aforesaid Issue, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is Rs 992.25 per Equity Share," Bajaj Finance said.

Bajaj Finance noted that it may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price, subject to applicable regulations and shareholder approval. The final issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book-running lead managers appointed for the placement.

Bajaj Finance said: "pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the approval of the shareholders, accorded through a special resolution dated November 2, 2026, the company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the Issue." 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 8:06 AM IST
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