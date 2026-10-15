Delhi-NCR weather alert: IMD forecasts gusty winds, heavy downpours; check update for other states

The twin weather activity will bring a sharp dip in temperatures across northern regions following relatively warm conditions, while bringing an extended wet spell to southern and eastern belts lasting through October 19.

Delhi-NCR faces rain, thunderstorms & hail

Delhi and neighboring National Capital Region (NCR) cities are likely to see rainfall today (October 15), as IMD forecasts showers, thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD expects very light to light rain at many places, with moderate rain possible at isolated locations. Thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely during the afternoon and evening. Another spell of rain or thunderstorms is also possible at night, and residents are advised to keep umbrellas handy.

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The forecast covers Delhi and nearby NCR cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad. However, the IMD noted that conditions may vary locally and the regional forecast should not be read as a guarantee of equal rainfall in every neighborhood.

Showers are forecast to continue on October 16, with thunderstorms possible from early morning until noon. Weather conditions are expected to become drier from October 17, with partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 31-33°C.

The weather change is expected to bring a fall in daytime temperatures after a relatively warm Wednesday, when Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3°C and no rainfall. Delhi is expected to record a daytime maximum around 28 to 30°C and a minimum of 19 to 21°C.

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Fresh disturbance impacts northern belt

Alongside the capital region, the active western disturbance is disrupting weather patterns across northern and northwestern states.

According to the IMD, "Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to see fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms on October 14 and 15. Isolated hailstorms are also possible." Strong atmospheric turbulence could bring wind gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also slated to receive rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hail. East Rajasthan is expected to see rainfall activity through October 16, west Rajasthan through October 15, and west Uttar Pradesh extending to October 16. Uttarakhand is looking at heavy thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.

Southwest monsoon retreats, northeast monsoon sets in

The southwest monsoon is concluding its run across the country, with its retreat making way for the northeast monsoon over the southern peninsula.

"The southwest monsoon is set to wind up its long run across the country, and the rains that follow in the south are expected to begin from October 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)," the weather agency noted. The IMD added that conditions are becoming favorable for the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon while northeast monsoon rains commence over southern India.

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This transition is set to trigger very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe.

Extended rainfall warnings across southern states

The wet spell isn't just a brief event; IMD's weather warnings extend through October 19 for several states.

As the northeast monsoon takes hold, sustained downpours and thunderstorms are expected across South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Authorities caution that strong winds and localized hail in northern belts, alongside heavy downpours in the south, could temporarily disrupt commuting, reduce visibility, and affect agricultural activity in exposed regions.