Hospital bill higher than insurance coverage? Who pays the difference and who is accountable?

According to Arun Ramamurthy, Co-Founder, Staywell.Health, this difference remains a critical concern for policyholders, particularly when patients face additional expenses despite having medical insurance.

Why do hospital bills exceed insurance coverage?

One major reason is the difference between hospital pricing and the benefits available under an insurance policy.

Hospitals may charge different rates depending on room categories, treatment procedures and medical services. Meanwhile, insurance policies may impose sub-limits, exclusions or restrictions on certain expenses.

Consumables, room upgrades and treatments considered outside the policy's coverage can also result in deductions.

Insurers may additionally assess whether specific treatments or procedures were medically necessary before approving claims.

Consequently, even patients with substantial insurance coverage may have to pay part of their hospital bills.

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Who should be held accountable?

Ramamurthy believes responsibility should be shared among insurers, hospitals and policyholders rather than placed entirely on one stakeholder.

Insurers must clearly communicate policy conditions, including sum insured, exclusions, sub-limits and claim settlement procedures.

Such information should be available not only when customers purchase policies but also during hospitalisation.

Hospitals, meanwhile, should provide transparent cost estimates, itemised bills and advance information about expenses that insurance may not cover.

Patients also have a responsibility to understand their coverage, particularly room rent restrictions, exclusions and benefit limits.

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Why transparency matters

A major challenge arises when patients discover claim deductions only during discharge or final settlement.

This can create financial pressure at a time when families are already dealing with medical emergencies.

Greater coordination between hospitals and insurers could help reduce such surprises.

Ramamurthy advocates greater standardisation of hospital services, clearer pricing structures and improved coordination between healthcare providers and insurers.

These measures could help minimise inconsistencies between hospital billing and insurance claim settlements.

What should policyholders check?

Before hospitalisation, patients should review their policy's room rent eligibility, treatment exclusions, sub-limits and coverage for consumables.

They should also request estimated treatment costs and clarify which expenses may require direct payment.

Ultimately, health insurance can provide meaningful financial protection only when patients understand their coverage and hospitals and insurers communicate costs transparently.

The central issue is not simply who pays the difference, but whether patients receive enough information to anticipate it.

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