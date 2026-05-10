Delhi on high alert after intelligence warns of IED attacks at sensitive locations

Delhi terror alert: Delhi is on high alert. Intelligence agencies have warned of possible terror attacks using improvised explosive devices at key installations across the national capital, sources told India Today TV, triggering an immediate and visible security response across the city.

Extensive checking drives were launched at several strategic locations following the alert. Security was tightened outside the Delhi BJP state office and the BJP national headquarters, with police personnel conducting inspections and installing additional barricades. Sources said security forces deployed at key locations could themselves be potential targets.

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The ISI-linked module and what it revealed

The alert comes weeks after the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a module allegedly linked to Pakistani gangster-terror operative Shahzad Bhatti, said to be operating at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Nine people were arrested in connection with the case.

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During interrogation, officials found that members of the module had been planning targeted killings in Delhi. The scope of the alleged plot, as it emerged, was broad and specific.

Reconnaissance had been carried out at a prominent temple in the capital, with videos allegedly sent to handlers across the border. The module had reportedly plotted to target police and paramilitary personnel stationed at the temple and open fire to trigger panic and chaos.

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One of the accused was allegedly assigned to carry out a grenade attack on a popular dhaba along the Delhi-Sonipat highway, a location that sees heavy daily footfall, with the aim of inflicting maximum casualties.

"A military camp in Hisar was also allegedly surveyed, and videos of the area were shared with handlers across the border. Some police stations in Uttar Pradesh were also on the target list," PTI quoted a source as saying.

The shadow of the Red Fort blast

The current threat environment sits against a backdrop of escalating terror activity in the capital. Last year, police busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked "white-collar terror module" following a deadly car blast at Red Fort that killed 15 people and injured several others.

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The explosion, which took place on November 10, involved an explosives-laden i20 car driven by Dr Umar Un Nabi and occurred just hours after eight people, including three doctors associated with Al Falah University in Faridabad, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered.

Subsequent investigations uncovered a chilling network allegedly involving radicalised doctors, college students and administrative officials from Al Falah University, several of whom were arrested for alleged links to or support of the suicide bomber.