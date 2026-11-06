SBI, Adani Ports, HAL: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss



Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,350-5,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,780

HAL has registered a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders formation above the crucial resistance of Rs 4,750, signalling a potential continuation of its bullish trend. Following the breakout, the stock successfully retested the neckline trendline near Rs 4,600 and witnessed renewed buying interest. The price has resumed its upward trajectory, maintaining a clear formation of higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart. Furthermore, the stock continues to trade above its key 21, 55, 100 and 200 weeks EMAs, reflecting strong underlying momentum. A decisive breakout above Rs 5,100 could trigger upside momentum and invite a fresh rally in the stock.

Advertisement



State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,060-1,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 955

Following an extended corrective phase, SBIN has decisively reversed its downtrend by forming a double bottom pattern around the crucial horizontal support of Rs 940. It has now registered a decisive breakout above this reversal formation, marking the formation of a higher high and signalling renewed buying interest. Furthermore, the breakout has enabled the price to reclaim its 21 and 55 days EMAs, reinforcing the improving technical outlook. The broader chart structure indicates a trading range between Rs 940 and Rs 1,130, suggesting potential for further upside towards the upper boundary, provided the stock sustains above the breakout zone.



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000-2,080 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,750

Adani Ports (APSEZ) has registered a decisive breakout above the crucial psychological and horizontal resistance of Rs 1,900, indicating a fresh bullish momentum. It is sustaining above the breakout zone, suggesting strong buying interest and potential continuation of the upward trend. The price is comfortably trading above its key 21, 55, 100 and 200 day EMAs, reflecting a strong underlying chart structure. The recent breakout, supported by positive price action, reinforces the bullish outlook. Sustained trading above Rs 1,900 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 2,000-2,050 in the near term, while dips towards the breakout zone may offer fresh accumulation opportunities.