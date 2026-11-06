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SBI, Adani Ports, HAL: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

SBI, Adani Ports, HAL: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

ADANIPORTS1,884.60(-%)

An analyst from Master Capital Services said that SBI has decisively reversed its downtrend by forming a double bottom pattern around the crucial horizontal support of Rs 940. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 9:07 AM IST
SBI, Adani Ports, HAL: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossHAL has registered a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders formation above the crucial resistance of Rs 4,750, signalling a potential continuation of its bullish trend, said analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices posted solid gains on Thursday as the US mid-term verdict gave domestic equities a fresh momentum amid easing bond yields and sharp fall in the crude oil prices. Domestic cues also remained supportive. The BSE Sensex zoomed 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 per cent, to end at 79,310.01, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 576 points, or 2.40 per cent, to settle at 24,536.60 for the day.

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Select buzzing largecap stocks including State Bank of India Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:


Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,350-5,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,780
HAL has registered a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders formation above the crucial resistance of Rs 4,750, signalling a potential continuation of its bullish trend. Following the breakout, the stock successfully retested the neckline trendline near Rs 4,600 and witnessed renewed buying interest. The price has resumed its upward trajectory, maintaining a clear formation of higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart. Furthermore, the stock continues to trade above its key 21, 55, 100 and 200 weeks EMAs, reflecting strong underlying momentum. A decisive breakout above Rs 5,100 could trigger upside momentum and invite a fresh rally in the stock.

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State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,060-1,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 955
Following an extended corrective phase, SBIN has decisively reversed its downtrend by forming a double bottom pattern around the crucial horizontal support of Rs 940. It has now registered a decisive breakout above this reversal formation, marking the formation of a higher high and signalling renewed buying interest. Furthermore, the breakout has enabled the price to reclaim its 21 and 55 days EMAs, reinforcing the improving technical outlook. The broader chart structure indicates a trading range between Rs 940 and Rs 1,130, suggesting potential for further upside towards the upper boundary, provided the stock sustains above the breakout zone.


Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000-2,080 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,750
Adani Ports (APSEZ) has registered a decisive breakout above the crucial psychological and horizontal resistance of Rs 1,900, indicating a fresh bullish momentum. It is sustaining above the breakout zone, suggesting strong buying interest and potential continuation of the upward trend. The price is comfortably trading above its key 21, 55, 100 and 200 day EMAs, reflecting a strong underlying chart structure. The recent breakout, supported by positive price action, reinforces the bullish outlook. Sustained trading above Rs 1,900 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 2,000-2,050 in the near term, while dips towards the breakout zone may offer fresh accumulation opportunities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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