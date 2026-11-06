Gold, silver prices on November 6: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 1.27% at ₹1,42,264 per 10 gm, whereas silver dropped by 1.67% at around ₹1,84,016 per kg at the time of writing this story.

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

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The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,42,250 ₹1,30,396 Mumbai ₹1,42,490 ₹1,30,616 Bengaluru ₹1,42,550 ₹1,30,671 Kolkata ₹1,42,250 ₹1,30,396 Hyderabad ₹1,42,660 ₹1,30,772 Chennai ₹1,42,850 ₹1,30,946

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹18,399 ₹1,83,990 Mumbai ₹18,431 ₹1,84,310 Bengaluru ₹18,459 ₹1,84,590 Kolkata ₹18,420 ₹1,84,200 Hyderabad ₹18,474 ₹1,84,740 Chennai ₹18,498 ₹1,84,980

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices relatively unchanged on November 6, 2026.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd, 24 carat gold retails for ₹14,102 per gram whereas 22 carat is for ₹12,918 per gram across jewelers at the time of writing this story. Silver 999 retails for ₹1,81,863 per kg whereas platinum 999 stands at ₹56,650 per 10 grams.

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Major brands like Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold ₹13,385 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹13,435 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹14,602 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹14,656 per gram.

Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,385 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,090 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,602 Tanishq 22K 13,435 Tanishq 24K* 14,656

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State