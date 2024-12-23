Delhi pollution: AQI remains in ‘severe’ category at 410; light rain in many parts of the capital

Delhi air pollution: Delhi air quality remained in the severe category on Monday, with many parts of the city witnessing light drizzle. The air quality index (AQI) on Monday morning was 410, according to SAFAR-India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of very light to light rain in the national capital on Monday.

According to SAFAR-India, Alipur station read an AQI of 437, while Anand Vihar recorded 443, Ashok Vihar 460, Bawana 475, Burari Crossing 445, Dwarka Sector 8 393, IGI Airport 357, ITO 414, Jahangirpuri 453, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 405, Mandir Marg 403, Mundka 446, Najafgarh 372, Narela 428, North Campus DU 416, Okhla Phase 2 428, Punjabi Bagh 424, RK Puram 429, Rohini 468, Siri Fort 422, Sonia Vihar 456, Vivek Vihar 438, and Wazirpur 464 among others.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-450 ‘severe’, and 451 and above ‘severe plus’.

The air quality in Delhi had improved marginally on Saturday to ‘very poor’ before dipping to ‘severe’ on Sunday again. Delhi’s poor air quality remains despite the strictest Stage IV curbs of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Stringent anti-pollution measures such as a complete ban on construction activities and restrictions on non-essential polluting trucks entering the city are in place.

Meanwhile, according to SAFAR-India the temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.2 degree Celsius. The IMD predicted smog or shallow fog in most places, and moderate fog in isolated places in the morning. It predicted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain on Monday. Smog and shallow fog is expected in the evening.

However, December 24 and 25 are expected to witness mainly clear skies. On both the days, the IMD predicted smog/moderate fog in most of the places and dense fog in isolated places in the mornings. Smog/shallow fog conditions are expected on both the nights.