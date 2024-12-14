Delhi air pollution: Centre revises GRAP norms for Delhi-NCR. Here’s a look at the major changes 

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM), which is responsible for air quality over Delhi-NCR has introduced a revised plan to combat winter pollution, urging states to enforce stricter measures when air quality declines. The revised plan also mandates that schools switch to hybrid learning on days with severe air pollution.

Under the revised plan, inter-state buses from NCR states, except electric vehicles (EVs) and those running on CNG or BS-VI diesel, will be banned from entering Delhi during Stage II. This restriction previously applied only under Stage III.

Resident welfare associations will also be required to provide electric heaters to staff involved in sanitation, gardening and other essential services, including security personnel, to prevent the open burning of biomass or waste during winter months.

Under Stage III, persons with disabilities are exempt from restrictions on using BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and nearby districts like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Delhi government has been instructed to ban diesel medium goods vehicles (MGVs) with BS-IV or older standards, except those transporting essential goods, within the city during Stage III.

Similarly, non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles (LCVs) of BS-IV or older standards, registered outside Delhi, will be restricted from entering the city. These restrictions previously applied only to BS-III vehicles.

The plan also mandates that schools and colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar switch to hybrid classes for students up to Class V during Stage III. Both students and parents will have the option to choose online education where available.

In Stage IV, when AQI exceeds 450, schools in Delhi and NCR districts will be required to hold hybrid classes for students from Class VI to IX and XI.

Additionally, the Delhi and NCR state governments are directed to stagger office timings for public offices and municipal bodies during Stage III. The central government may also implement similar staggered timings for its offices in Delhi-NCR.

During winter months, from November to January, the national capital and its surrounding region chokes on poor air quality, which is often exacerbated by persistant unfavourable weather conditions.

To address this issue, Delhi frequently implements the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which classifies air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor) for AQI between 201 and 300, Stage II (Very Poor) for AQI between 301 and 400, Stage III (Severe) for AQI between 401 and 450, and Stage IV (Severe Plus) for AQI above 450.

Delhi AQI remains ‘poor’

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continued to be in the ‘poor’ category on December 14 morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, the AQI was measured at 212 at 7 am in Delhi on Saturday. On December 13, it was measured at 277.

In Delhi’s Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana and Chandni Chowk, the AQI was recorded at 205,249, 278 and 168, respectively. In Dwarka Sec 8 AQI was recorded at 212, Nehru Nagar at 247, IGI Airport (T3) at 247, Rohini at 253, Pusa at 242 and Mundka at 264.

(With inputs from agencies)