Get iPhone 17 Pro at under Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart ahead of Freedom sale: Here’s how

iPhone 17 Pro discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 17 Pro originally retails for Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB storage variant. However, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 1,32,900. While it may not sound like a big discount, you can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.

Flipkart is offering Rs 7,000 off on Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI bank cards, bringing the price down to Rs 1,25,900. With an exchange deal, you can get up to Rs 30,000 off if you have an iPhone 15 in flawless condition. This brings the price of the iPhone 17 Pro down to under Rs 1 Lakh, making it a reasonable purchase.

Advertisement

Must read: From iPhone 18 Pro to Apple Watch: 5 new products Apple could launch next month

Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options, allowing buyers to pay just Rs 16,483 per month for six months on eligible cards.

Why you should buy the iPhone 17 Pro?

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is just a year old, bringing all the latest features, advanced performance, and a professional camera system. You get AI-powered Apple Intelligence, and with the upcoming iOS 27, you can also experience the new Siri AI, which is smarter and more conversational.

Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by the A19 Pro chip, bringing powerful performance, and a triple camera system that captures impressive images. Therefore, this could be a decent upgrade if you own an older-generation base iPhone or are upgrading from an Android device.