Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Get iPhone 17 Pro at under Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart ahead of Freedom sale: Here’s how

Get iPhone 17 Pro at under Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart ahead of Freedom sale: Here’s how

Apple iPhone 17 Pro model is available at an impressive deal price, which may be hard to resist. Know how you can get the flagship at under Rs 1 lakh.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 12:11 PM IST
Get iPhone 17 Pro at under Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart ahead of Freedom sale: Here’s howApple iPhone 17 Pro

Planning to buy Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro model before the anticipated price hike? Flipkart has brought an exciting deal ahead of its Freedom Sale. Based on the bank offers and exchange deals, the iPhone 17 Pro can now be bought for under Rs 1 Lakh, making it a steal deal. Know how you can avail the offer.

Advertisement

Must read: iPhone 16 price near Rs 42,000 on Flipkart; Check deals and discounts

iPhone 17 Pro discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 17 Pro originally retails for Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB storage variant. However, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 1,32,900. While it may not sound like a big discount, you can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.

Flipkart is offering Rs 7,000 off on Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI bank cards, bringing the price down to Rs 1,25,900. With an exchange deal, you can get up to Rs 30,000 off if you have an iPhone 15 in flawless condition. This brings the price of the iPhone 17 Pro down to under Rs 1 Lakh, making it a reasonable purchase.

Advertisement

Must read: From iPhone 18 Pro to Apple Watch: 5 new products Apple could launch next month

Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options, allowing buyers to pay just Rs 16,483 per month for six months on eligible cards.

Why you should buy the iPhone 17 Pro?

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is just a year old, bringing all the latest features, advanced performance, and a professional camera system. You get AI-powered Apple Intelligence, and with the upcoming iOS 27, you can also experience the new Siri AI, which is smarter and more conversational.

Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by the A19 Pro chip, bringing powerful performance, and a triple camera system that captures impressive images. Therefore, this could be a decent upgrade if you own an older-generation base iPhone or are upgrading from an Android device.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more