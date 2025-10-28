Delhi to ban non-BS VI commercial diesel vehicles from November 1

The Delhi government will ban the entry of all non-Delhi registered commercial goods vehicles that are not BS-VI compliant from November 1, 2025. The decision has been issued through a public notice by the Transport Department under the directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to tackle worsening air pollution in the national capital.

According to the notice, BS-IV compliant commercial diesel vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi only for a limited period until October 31, 2026. After that, they too will be barred from entering the city.

The government clarified that there will be no restrictions on commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles, CNG and LNG vehicles, as well as electric vehicles. However, it added that restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue to apply during periods of severe pollution.