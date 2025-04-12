Delhi weather today: Capital to get Saturday breather with rain, wind; IMD warns of heat return by April 16

Relief from the scorching heat is expected to continue on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Delhi-NCR. The reprieve comes a day after a powerful storm swept through the capital, claiming one life and triggering chaos at the airport and on city roads.

The sudden storm, accompanied by heavy dust, proved fatal in Delhi when a wall at an under-construction building collapsed, killing one person. Across the capital, falling trees and infrastructure damage disrupted life, while flight operations at the Delhi Airport were hit by diversions and delays.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C and a minimum of 22.8°C. The IMD had predicted thunderstorms and a cloudy sky for the day earlier.

According to the weather agency, similar conditions are likely to persist across Delhi-NCR on Saturday, April 12. The forecast includes a partly cloudy sky with very light rain, thunderstorms or lightning, and strong surface winds between 20–30 kmph, with gusts up to 40 kmph. Relief will be short-lived, however, as the IMD expects clear skies from Sunday and heatwave conditions to return by April 16.

Turbulent weather across India

Elsewhere, several parts of the country are bracing for turbulent weather. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are likely across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph are expected in isolated parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and the Northeast, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Southern and eastern regions such as coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Himachal Pradesh may also witness lightning. Rajasthan, meanwhile, is expected to experience more duststorms.

Bihar death toll

In Bihar, the death toll from recent extreme weather events reached 61 on Friday, according to PTI. The fatalities include 22 due to lightning and 39 due to hailstorms and related incidents. Nalanda district reported the highest number of deaths at 23, followed by Bhojpur (6), and several other districts with multiple casualties.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of each of the deceased.