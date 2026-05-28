Delhi weather today: Thunderstorms, rain likely as heatwave finally loses grip, sharper relief on Friday- IMD

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday, May 28, forecasting thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds across the capital. It is the first meaningful shift after a brutal stretch of heat that has dominated the week, and forecasters say conditions will continue improving through the weekend.

So, after days of temperatures pushing 44–46°C, Delhi is getting a break, at least for now.

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What to expect today

Rain is likely during the afternoon and evening, with winds gusting up to 40 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to settle near 43°C, with the minimum around 29°C, a modest dip, but a signal that the pattern is changing.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said conditions will shift from "partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky" with "sustained strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 kmph occasionally gusting to 40 kmph during the day."

For the evening and night, the agency added: "A spell of very light/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph."

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Residents should stay indoors during peak wind activity and avoid open areas during the thunderstorm window.

Friday brings sharper relief

The more significant drop comes on Friday, May 29. The IMD expects the maximum temperature to fall to around 36°C and the minimum to approximately 26°C, a sharp departure from the mid-40s that have defined the week.

Thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds blowing at 40-50 kmph are forecast through the day, with the possibility of lightning and dust squalls.

The agency's forecast for Friday describes: "Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/dust storm and gusty wind speed 60-70 kmph reaching 80 kmph during morning to forenoon," followed by "another spell of very light rain to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty wind speed 40-50 kmph reaching 60 kmph during the afternoon to evening."

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Maximum temperatures are likely to remain in the 35–36°C range through May 30 and 31, with minimums between 25–26°C.

What is driving the change

The IMD has attributed the shift partly to a fresh Western Disturbance moving across northwest India from May 28 onwards. This atmospheric system, when it interacts with summer heat over the plains, typically brings cloud cover, rain, and cooler temperatures.

Contributing further is a moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. "Relief in heatwave conditions over the region is likely due to a likely western disturbance along with a moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to the likely formation of a lower tropospheric east-west trough," the IMD said.