'Would travel to all states to coordinate': Dharmendra Pradhan reviews security & logistics before NEET re-test

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the NEET UG re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, stressing the need to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the conduct of the test.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Education, state governments, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and higher education institutions to assess examination readiness and coordination measures ahead of the re-test.

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Vigilance and coordination

Addressing the meeting, Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the examination process and directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared.

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He urged officials to ensure that all necessary measures were in place for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination. Highlighting the need for coordination at every level, the minister said officers designated by the Ministry would travel to all states to coordinate activities related to the re-examination process and report to the Command Centre headed by the Director General of the NTA.

Pradhan also asked designated nodal officers of state governments to ensure that students were provided all necessary facilities so they could appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment.

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Focus on student welfare

According to the Ministry of Education, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Vineet Joshi, and Director General of the NTA, Abhishek Singh, attended the meeting.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, said that the students must be put at absolute ease to appear for the examination, by giving them all necessary facilities, including provision of seating arrangements before the exam and drinking water. He requested the nodal officers of the state governments to ensure that adequate steps were taken in this regard.

Strict adherence to protocols

Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, remarked that the time between now and the date of the re-examination was crucial and stressed the need for proactive coordination, timely dissemination of instructions and strict compliance with all prescribed protocols.

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Abhishek Singh, Director General, NTA, said that NTA was working with all concerned stakeholders, including the district-level coordination committees headed by the DMs, state police departments and intelligence agencies, to ensure that the re-examination was conducted smoothly.

Detailed deliberations were held on examination preparedness, coordination mechanisms, security protocols, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and adherence to examination guidelines. States and Union Territories were advised to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the smooth, transparent and seamless conduct of the re-examination.

Nationwide participation

A total of 222 participants attended the meeting, which was held in a hybrid mode. Senior officials from states and Union Territories, nodal officers of centrally funded institutes, vice-chancellors and directors of higher educational institutions from across the country took part in the discussions.

Participants assured full cooperation and said they were committed to taking all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the examination and ensuring a hassle-free experience for candidates.

Why the re-exam is being held

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. Authorities subsequently announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21.

(With inputs from ANI)