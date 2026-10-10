Dhruv Rathee's education: From engineering in India to a master’s degree in Germany

Schooling and Early Education

Dhruv Rathee was born on October 8, 1994, in Haryana, India. He completed his schooling in the country before moving abroad for higher education. His early academic years laid the foundation for his subsequent studies in engineering, a field that requires analytical thinking, logical reasoning and problem-solving skills.

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Although Rathee is now primarily known for his digital content, his initial academic interests were rooted in science and technology rather than journalism or political science.

Mechanical engineering degree from India

After completing school, Rathee pursued a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. His engineering education provided him with a technical foundation and exposure to structured methods of analysing problems.

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Mechanical engineering involves subjects such as mechanics, thermodynamics, manufacturing processes and material science. The discipline also emphasises evidence-based reasoning and the systematic interpretation of information.

Rathee later moved beyond the conventional engineering career path, building an online presence through videos that explain complicated subjects in accessible language.

Higher studies in Germany

Following his undergraduate education, Rathee moved to Germany to pursue further studies. He has been associated with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), a prominent German university known for its programmes in science, engineering and technology.

Rathee pursued a master’s degree in renewable energy engineering, according to publicly available biographical accounts. The specialisation focuses on sustainable energy systems and technologies, including approaches to reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

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His academic association with renewable energy is particularly relevant to his broader interest in environmental issues, climate change and sustainability, topics that frequently feature in his online content.

How education relates to his youTube career

Rathee’s educational background differs from that of a traditionally trained journalist. His engineering studies and exposure to renewable energy provide context for his interest in scientific explanations, environmental concerns and data-driven arguments.

Over the years, he has developed a digital platform that covers politics, public policy, international affairs and social issues. His videos generally combine research, narration, graphics and explanations designed for a broad audience.

However, an academic qualification alone does not establish the accuracy of every claim in a video. Individual arguments must still be assessed through reliable sources and independent verification.