'Dil aur dimaag dono chahiye': CM Yogi attacks Akhilesh over 'bulldozers towards Gorakhpur' remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a stinging attack against his fiercest opponent -- Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav. CM Yogi was responding to Akhilesh's 'after 2027, all bulldozers will turn towards Gorakhpur' barb.

He was speaking at an event to distribute government job letters in Lucknow. Adityanath, known for his no-nonsense approach towards governance, said that not everyone could handle bulldozer action, while adding that it takes courage and brains to deal with it.

"Har kisi ke haath bulldozer nahi chala sakte. Iske liye dil aur dimaag dono chahiye. Bulldozer jaise shamta aur pratigya jismein ho wahi bulldozer chala sakta hai (Not everyone's hands can fit on a bulldozer. It takes both courage and brains. One should have stamina and resilience like a bulldozer to handle it)," CM Yogi said.

Further sharpening his attack against the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi said that those who rub their noses in front of rioters will be crushed in front of bulldozers.

"People who rub their noses in front of rioters will be crushed in front of bulldozers in the same way." He also directed youngsters who received their appointment letters to be prompt in ensuring public welfare and attaining ease of living as well as ease of doing business.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say?

Akhilesh previously said while addressing his party workers that the Samajwadi Party would decimate the BJP in the 2027 assembly polls. He also claimed that under the BJP rule, innocents are being targeted and harassed.

Without elaborating further on it, Yadav said: "Soon after the Samajwadi Party comes to power in the state, all the bulldozers will turn towards Gorakhpur."

Yadav also said that caste census for social justice, right to reservation, preserving constitution for the protection of PDA will be the main points of Samajwadi Party's agenda for the 2027 assembly polls. He also said that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh election results will impact national politics.

His remarks came a day after the Supreme Court questioned 'bulldozer justice', saying that how can a house be demolished just because it belongs to an accused or even a convict in a criminal case.

Not only this, the top court also proposed a set of guidelines to be followed across India before demolishing homes.