'Dilli Chalo' protest: Farmers to continue march to national capital after confrontation at Punjab-Haryana border

'Dilli Chalo' protest news: Protesting farmers on Wednesday will resume their march towards Delhi after declaring a "ceasefire" due to chaotic confrontations with the police. This included tear gas, water cannons and clashes with the police.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, were faced with heavy police presence as they tried to breach barricades to enter Delhi. To prevent their entry, the Haryana Police had various measures in place, including drones equipped with tear gas cannisters, water cannons and concrete barriers.

Authorities have also deployed cement barriers, sandbags and tyre deflators to stop the farmers. Despite repeated appeals from the police, the situation worsened when protestors began pelting stones at the cops.

The clashes between the protestors and the police personnel led to injuries on both sides. Around 24 police personnel were injured, as per officials. Farmer leaders claimed that over 60 protestors were hurt.

Punjab government has put hospitals located near the Haryana border on alert and increased the number of ambulances. They have also urged Haryana government to not use excessive force against the protestors.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were briefed about the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the Singhu Border. Thousands of farmers have gathered at the Singhu Border as a part of the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march.

In the briefing, the personnel were told they don't need to be defensive if the farmers were aggressive, India Today reported. "We have to protect ourselves and push them back. We have to make the farmers understand. They can't breach these barricades," the cops and RAF personnel were told.

They were also told to use tear gas shells to disperse the protestors. "They may sit on the border, that is for the government to see... But we can't give them even a single weak point as they will push in their tractors," the forces were told.

Delhi Police has also enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Ghazipur border, in anticipation of a farmer's march to the capital on February 13. Delhi Police stated the order would remain effective till March 12, 2023, unless revoked earlier.

The order was issued following information that farmer organisations have called supporters to march to Delhi to press for their demands, including a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmer unions have announced a 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest outside the Parliament.

Based on previous experiences of the 2020 farmers' agitation, Delhi Police has imposed restrictions on gatherings of five or more persons, blocking of roads, conducting processions, and entry of vehicles carrying potential weapons into the city.

Ahead of the protest, all vehicular traffic from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh borders heading towards Delhi will be thoroughly inspected. In addition, the use of amplifiers at any private vehicle, public building, or public place has been prohibited.

The farmers, who earlier protested against the now-repealed farm laws, are demanding a legislation Deguaranteeing MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and 'justice' for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

