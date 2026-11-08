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Diwali 2026: Best wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share with family and friends

Diwali 2026: Best wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share with family and friends

Diwali is also an occasion to reconnect with loved ones and express gratitude through heartfelt wishes and thoughtful messages

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 8, 2026 4:00 AM IST
Diwali 2026: Best wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share with family and friendsDiwali is not just about lighting homes; it is about filling hearts with love

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, symbolising the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair. The festival brings families and friends together to celebrate happiness, prosperity and new beginnings.

As people prepare to celebrate Diwali, homes are decorated with colourful rangolis, earthen diyas and lights, while markets come alive with festive shopping, sweets and gifts. Families perform Lakshmi-Ganesh puja, exchange greetings and pray for peace, success and prosperity in the year ahead.

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Diwali is also an occasion to reconnect with loved ones and express gratitude through heartfelt wishes and thoughtful messages. Whether shared through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or personal messages, festive greetings add warmth to the celebrations and help spread happiness.

Wishes to share with family and friends

  1. Happy Diwali 2026! May the festival of lights fill your home with happiness, your heart with peace and your life with success and prosperity.

  2. May the glow of every diya brighten your life and guide you towards new opportunities, good health and endless happiness. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali!

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  3. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with wealth, Lord Ganesha remove every obstacle from your path, and the festive season bring peace and prosperity. Happy Diwali!

  4. May this Diwali mark the beginning of a beautiful chapter filled with love, hope, success and unforgettable memories. Have a wonderful and prosperous Diwali!

  5. Let the lights of Diwali drive away worries and bring new dreams, fresh beginnings and countless reasons to smile. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Diwali!

Short Diwali messages for WhatsApp and social media

  • Wishing you a sparkling Diwali filled with love, laughter and prosperity. Happy Diwali 2026!

  • May your life shine as brightly as the diyas and sparkle as beautifully as the festive lights.

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  • Light a diya, spread a smile and celebrate the spirit of togetherness. Happy Diwali!

  • May this festival bring positivity, success and happiness into every corner of your life.

  • Sending you warm wishes for a safe, joyful and prosperous Diwali.

ALSO READ: DA hike before Diwali: Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh raise allowance to 63%

Inspirational Diwali quotes

  • “May the light of Diwali always guide you towards kindness, courage and hope.”

  • “Let every diya remind us that even the smallest light can overcome the deepest darkness.”

  • “Diwali is not just about lighting homes; it is about filling hearts with love and spreading happiness.”

  • “May the festival of lights inspire us to choose goodness, share what we have and begin again with hope.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 8, 2026 4:00 AM IST
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