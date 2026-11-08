Diwali 2026: Best wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share with family and friends

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, symbolising the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair. The festival brings families and friends together to celebrate happiness, prosperity and new beginnings.
As people prepare to celebrate Diwali, homes are decorated with colourful rangolis, earthen diyas and lights, while markets come alive with festive shopping, sweets and gifts. Families perform Lakshmi-Ganesh puja, exchange greetings and pray for peace, success and prosperity in the year ahead.