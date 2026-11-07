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Top movies to watch this Diwali

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Where to watch: Netflix

Few films capture the grandeur and emotions of Indian family celebrations quite like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Directed by Karan Johar, the film combines lavish sets, traditional outfits, memorable music and the emotional story of a family separated by misunderstandings.

Its iconic Diwali sequence makes it particularly suitable for the festive season. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film remains a favourite for a family movie night.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Where to watch: ZEE5

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If your idea of a perfect festive evening involves music, family gatherings, wedding rituals and plenty of laughter, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is an ideal choice.

Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the Sooraj Barjatya film celebrates relationships and the importance of family through colourful ceremonies, playful interactions and unforgettable songs. Its warm portrayal of an extended Indian family makes it a fitting choice for a holiday when relatives gather under one roof.

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Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Where to watch: Netflix

For viewers who prefer a youthful and energetic film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani brings together friendship, romance, travel and celebration. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.

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From its lively musical sequences to its glamorous wedding celebrations, the film delivers plenty of colour and entertainment. Its themes of balancing ambition, relationships and personal happiness also make it a feel-good watch during the holidays.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt headline this colourful family entertainer directed by Karan Johar. The film follows Rocky and Rani as they navigate differences between their families, cultural expectations and their own relationship.

With elaborate sets, extravagant costumes, music and Bengali cultural elements, the film brings a celebratory atmosphere to the screen. Beneath the glamour, it also explores generational differences, family relationships and the importance of challenging outdated attitudes.

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Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh star in this energetic romantic comedy about two young entrepreneurs who start a wedding-planning business in Delhi.

As they organise lavish weddings and navigate professional challenges, their partnership develops into a complicated relationship. The film's vibrant wedding sequences, dance numbers and lively Delhi backdrop make it an entertaining pick for anyone who enjoys the festive atmosphere surrounding Indian weddings.

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2 States (2014)

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, 2 States follows Krish, a Punjabi man, and Ananya, a Tamil woman, as they try to convince their families to accept their relationship.

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film explores cultural differences, parental expectations and the challenges of bringing two families together. Its colourful wedding sequences and humorous family interactions make it a relatable choice for viewers who enjoy stories about love and traditions.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Where to watch: ZEE5

For those who enjoy elaborate palaces, traditional costumes and larger-than-life celebrations, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo offers a distinctly festive experience.

Salman Khan plays a royal prince and his lookalike in this family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Featuring Sonam Kapoor, the film blends romance, family relationships and palace intrigue with colourful musical sequences.

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Jab We Met (2007)

Where to watch: Netflix

If you want something lighter between festive gatherings, Jab We Met is a reliable Bollywood choice. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Shahid Kapoor as Aditya and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the spirited Geet.

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Their unexpected journey leads to friendship, romance and personal transformation. Kareena's memorable performance, the film's music and its humorous moments make it an entertaining watch for a relaxed Diwali evening.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Where to watch: Netflix

No festive Bollywood watchlist feels complete without Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the Aditya Chopra directorial follows Raj and Simran as their romance unfolds against the backdrop of family expectations and European travel.

The film's memorable songs, emotional family moments and celebration of love have made it one of Hindi cinema's enduring favourites. Its emphasis on winning over family members while respecting traditions makes it a fitting addition to a Diwali movie marathon.