Do you need a parking space to register a car? Here’s what the rules say

As Indian cities struggle with traffic congestion and shrinking parking space, a question often surfaces whenever new vehicle rules are discussed: Do you need proof of parking to buy or register a car?

The short answer — at least for now — is no at the national level. But the issue is more complex because some states and cities have explored or proposed stricter rules.

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The Union government has clarified that there is currently no rule requiring car buyers to provide proof of a parking space while registering a vehicle. In a written reply in Parliament, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said there is no legal provision mandating such an affidavit, and the government is not considering introducing such a rule at present.

The clarification comes amid growing debate about urban congestion and parking shortages in major Indian cities. According to government data, the auto market remains heavily credit-driven — nearly 80% of cars in India are purchased through loans, highlighting how widespread car ownership has become.

What documents are actually required

While parking proof is not mandatory nationwide, car buyers still need several documents for registration at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). These typically include:

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Identity proof (Aadhaar, PAN, passport, etc.)

Address proof

Vehicle invoice and sale certificate

Insurance papers

Form 20 (registration application)

Form 22 (manufacturer’s roadworthiness certificate)

These documents are required for the vehicle registration certificate (RC), which officially allows the vehicle to be used on public roads.

Why the parking rule keeps coming up

Even though there is no nationwide mandate, the idea of linking car ownership with parking availability has repeatedly surfaced in policy discussions. Urban planners argue that uncontrolled vehicle growth is worsening congestion and forcing cars onto already crowded streets.

Some states and cities have experimented with or proposed such measures:

Maharashtra has discussed requiring buyers to show proof of an allotted parking space before registering a vehicle to address congestion in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Chennai has also explored a policy that would require residents to demonstrate off-street parking availability before registering a new vehicle.

Similar proposals have periodically surfaced in cities such as Bengaluru as part of broader parking management plans.

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However, most of these initiatives remain local proposals or policy discussions rather than nationwide requirements.

The bigger urban challenge

Experts say the debate reflects a larger urban planning challenge. India’s vehicle ownership has been rising rapidly, while parking infrastructure has not kept pace. This mismatch leads to illegal roadside parking, traffic bottlenecks and conflicts in residential areas.

A mandatory parking certificate could theoretically discourage multiple vehicle ownership in dense urban neighbourhoods, but it could also complicate vehicle financing and registration processes.