'Don't hate BJP... they are our brothers, sisters': Sunit Kejriwal reads out Arvind Kejirwal's message after his remand order

Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, on Saturday addressed AAP leaders in a video statement where she read out her husband's message. Kejriwal, who was arrested the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, issued the statement on March 22 after he was remanded to the custody till March 28.

Reading out the message, Sunita said Kejriwal noted that AAP leaders should not hate BJP workers for his arrest.

"My dear countrymen, I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or outside, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me," Sunita read out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief letter.

"I also appeal to all the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work on social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," Sunita read out.

She further read: “There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them...Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise.”

Earlier in the morning, AAP leader Atishi, countering ED's charge that Kejriwal was the kingpin of liquor policy scam, said that the probe agency hasn't found any money trail in the case. She further said that the money was actually paid to BJP via electoral bonds.

In a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, the investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been going on for the past two years."

"In these two years, a question has come up again and again - Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of the Aam Aadmi Party," she said.

"Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the same case two days back based on the statement of just one person - Sharat Chandra Reddy. He is the owner of Aurobindo Pharma, and paid to the BJP via electoral bonds."

"He was summoned on November 9, 2022, for questioning. He clearly said that he never met or spoke with Arvind Kejriwal and had nothing to do with the AAP. As soon as he said that, he was arrested the next day by the Enforcement Directorate," Atishi alleged.

"After being in jail for several months, he changed his statement. He said that he met Arvind Kejriwal and spoke with him over the excise policy matter. He was granted bail as soon as he said that. But where is the money? Where is the money trail?" she asked.