'Don't use children in election campaign': EC directs political parties ahead of 2024 LS Polls

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday advised all the political parties not to use children in election campaigns in any form whatsoever, including the distribution of posters and pamphlets, or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, and election meetings.

"Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner, including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or rallies," it said.

The commission said it has conveyed 'zero tolerance' towards the use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates. It has also directed all election officials and machinery to refrain from involving children in any capacity during election-related work or activities.

The District Election Officers and Returning Officers shall bear personal responsibility for ensuring compliance with all relevant acts and laws pertaining to child labour, the poll watchdog said, adding that any violation of these provisions by-election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action.

This prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poems, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of political party/candidate, exhibiting ideology of political party, promoting achievements of a political party or criticizing the opponent political parties/candidates, the commission said.

However, the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines, it said.