Dubai-inspired work from park project coming to Cyberabad, pilot launch expected in Jan 2027

READ THIS: Buying an air purifier? 4 things you must check beyond Hepa filters as Delhi-NCR AQI worsens

According to reports, CMC Commissioner G Srijana said the corporation had identified suitable locations for the project and started work on two pilot facilities. The first is being developed at Madhava Hills Colony in Masjid Banda, under the Serilingampally zone, while another is planned in Madhapur, under the Kukatpally zone.

The Madhava Hills Colony park spans approximately 1.5 acres, with a dedicated portion earmarked for workspace facilities. The second location in Madhapur is also being prepared for the initiative. The two pilot projects are expected to be ready around January 1, 2027.

Advertisement

Wi-Fi, charging points and cafeterias planned

The proposed workspaces will feature free Wi-Fi, laptop charging points, comfortable seating arrangements, workstations and co-working facilities. Other planned amenities include walking tracks, coffee and snack kiosks, parking facilities and CCTV cameras for security.

The corporation is also considering introducing a nominal user fee, reportedly in the range of Rs 50 to Rs 100 per person, to help cover maintenance and operational expenses. The final charges are yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Punjab records 1,152 fresh farm fires on Diwali, Sangrur reports highest daily count

The facilities are intended to benefit remote workers, IT professionals, entrepreneurs, students and startup teams looking for an alternative to indoor workspaces. Working amid greenery could also encourage people to spend more time in outdoor environments while maintaining their daily productivity.

Advertisement

Part of Cyberabad's larger green push

The Work From Park initiative is part of the corporation’s broader plan to expand and improve public green spaces across Cyberabad. The civic body is working towards developing 300 new parks and renovating existing facilities to improve access to recreational spaces.

The project’s expansion will depend on public response to the initial facilities. If the pilot locations prove successful, the corporation plans to extend the concept to additional parks across its jurisdiction.