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Dubai-inspired work from park project coming to Cyberabad, pilot launch expected in Jan 2027

Dubai-inspired work from park project coming to Cyberabad, pilot launch expected in Jan 2027

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) plans to develop 30 to 40 parks into outdoor workspaces across the region, particularly in areas with a significant concentration of information technology companies

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 5:00 AM IST
Dubai-inspired work from park project coming to Cyberabad, pilot launch expected in Jan 2027The proposed workspaces will feature free Wi-Fi, laptop charging points, comfortable seating arrangements

Cyberabad in Telangana is planning to introduce a ‘Work From Park’ initiative, allowing professionals, freelancers, students and startup founders to work from public parks equipped with modern facilities. Inspired by a similar concept in Dubai, the initiative aims to provide an alternative to conventional offices, cafes and work-from-home setups by combining technology with green surroundings.

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The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) plans to develop 30 to 40 parks into outdoor workspaces across the region, particularly in areas with a significant concentration of information technology companies. The initiative is expected to make better use of public green spaces while providing residents with a peaceful environment to work.

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According to reports, CMC Commissioner G Srijana said the corporation had identified suitable locations for the project and started work on two pilot facilities. The first is being developed at Madhava Hills Colony in Masjid Banda, under the Serilingampally zone, while another is planned in Madhapur, under the Kukatpally zone.

The Madhava Hills Colony park spans approximately 1.5 acres, with a dedicated portion earmarked for workspace facilities. The second location in Madhapur is also being prepared for the initiative. The two pilot projects are expected to be ready around January 1, 2027.

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Wi-Fi, charging points and cafeterias planned

The proposed workspaces will feature free Wi-Fi, laptop charging points, comfortable seating arrangements, workstations and co-working facilities. Other planned amenities include walking tracks, coffee and snack kiosks, parking facilities and CCTV cameras for security.

The corporation is also considering introducing a nominal user fee, reportedly in the range of Rs 50 to Rs 100 per person, to help cover maintenance and operational expenses. The final charges are yet to be confirmed.

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The facilities are intended to benefit remote workers, IT professionals, entrepreneurs, students and startup teams looking for an alternative to indoor workspaces. Working amid greenery could also encourage people to spend more time in outdoor environments while maintaining their daily productivity.

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Part of Cyberabad's larger green push

The Work From Park initiative is part of the corporation’s broader plan to expand and improve public green spaces across Cyberabad. The civic body is working towards developing 300 new parks and renovating existing facilities to improve access to recreational spaces.

The project’s expansion will depend on public response to the initial facilities. If the pilot locations prove successful, the corporation plans to extend the concept to additional parks across its jurisdiction.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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