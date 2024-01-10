ED summons NC chief Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case, asks him to appear on Thursday

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, officials told India Today on Wednesday. He has been asked to appear before it for questioning on January 11 (Thursday). The ED summons asked Abdullah to depose at its office in Srinagar.

Abdullah has reportedly been summoned in connection with the alleged irregularities within the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). He was formally charged by the ED in the case in 2022. The case revolves around the misappropriation of funds from the cricket association. This allegedly involved transferring funds to various personal bank accounts, including those of unrelated parties and JKCA office bearers, as well as making unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

(With inputs from Munish Chandra Pandey)