Elections 2025: Bihar assembly polls likely to take place in three phases from Nov 5-15, say sources

The Bihar Assembly elections are set to follow a multi-phase format, with polling expected after Chhath Puja on 28 October. Voting will likely be conducted over three phases from 5 to 15 November. The Assembly's term ends on 22 November 2025, and the Election Commission must complete the process before then, sources told India Today TV.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to visit Bihar next week to review election preparations and oversee the final voter list, which will be published on 30 September. This year's contest will see the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) facing off against the Opposition's INDIA bloc, amidst scrutiny of the voter list revision.

The INDIA bloc has targeted the Election Commission, alleging the process is being used to remove genuine voters. The Special Intensive Revision exercise resulted in the deletion of 6.5 million names from the draft voter roll, prompting strong reactions from Opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court warned it would scrap the entire process even after the final voter list is published on September 30 if any illegality is found. This adds uncertainty to election preparations and puts pressure on the poll panel to ensure transparency.

Bihar has a history of multi-phase polling, with the previous Assembly elections held in three phases in 2020. The phased approach is expected to continue this year.

The NDA, consisting of the BJP, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), seeks to retain power under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alongside the Congress and Left parties, aims to unseat the incumbent government.

In the 243-member Assembly, the NDA currently controls 131 seats, including BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, and four from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), with support from two Independents. The INDIA bloc holds 111 seats, comprising 77 from the RJD, 19 from Congress, 11 from CPI(ML), and four combined from CPI(M) and CPI.

The Election Commission is required to finalise the schedule so that the new Assembly is in place before the current term expires. Political dispute and legal scrutiny from the Supreme Court have intensified focus on ensuring the integrity of the voter list and the overall electoral process.