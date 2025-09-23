US President Donald Trump on Tuesday opened his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York by highlighting two mishaps: his teleprompter was malfunctioning, and he and First Lady Melania Trump were briefly stalled on the escalator while posing for photographers.

On Tuesday, Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York ahead of his highly anticipated speech, briefly posing for cameras before stepping onto an escalator that unexpectedly stopped.

Advertisement

Related Articles

During his first address at the UN General Assembly after a gap of five years, Trump highlighted the malfunctioning escalator and a faulty teleprompter, using the incidents to critique the UN’s operational efficiency. He framed these equipment failures as examples of what he described as persistent inefficiencies within the organisation, openly criticising the UN’s standards while addressing delegates in New York.

During his speech, Trump bluntly stated: “These are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” he said. The President also remarked on his readiness to speak without the teleprompter, adding: “I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working... I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” Trump said as he began to deliver his speech.

Advertisement

Trump went on to elaborate on the escalator incident, stating: “Never even got a call from the United Nations in finalising the deal. All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the First Lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen. But she’s in great shape, we both are in great shape… we both stood. And then a teleprompter that didn’t work. These are the two things from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.” His detailed account of the incident served to reinforce his broader criticism of the UN’s effectiveness and infrastructure, a recurring theme in his previous comments on the institution.

Advertisement

On renovation of UN headquarters

In addition to the day’s technical issues, Trump recalled his earlier interactions with the UN, referencing his failed attempt to renovate the UN headquarters in the 2010s. He stated: “They still haven’t finished the job,” he said, returning to the broken escalator. Trump’s comments revisited his longstanding contentions about the UN’s project management and decision-making, notably citing the choice of terrazzo floors over the marble he had recommended. This commentary fits into Trump’s pattern of using anecdotal evidence to critique larger organisational practices.

Trump’s speech at the General Assembly marked his first appearance at the forum since returning to the presidency in January. He underscored his administration’s achievements and positioned his time in office as the “Golden Age of America,” as he kicked off his much-awaited speech.

On ending seven wars

President Trump reiterated his claim of having ended seven wars, including the recent India-Pakistan conflict in May—a claim firmly rejected by New Delhi.

He cited conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan; Cambodia and Thailand; Israel and Iran; India and Pakistan; Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Egypt and Ethiopia; and Serbia and Kosovo.

Advertisement

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following US-brokered talks, he has repeatedly claimed—over 40 times—that he “helped settle” tensions between the two nations.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly after a five-year gap, Trump asserted that he achieved these outcomes without assistance from the United Nations, questioning the organisation’s relevance.

Highlighting his record of conflict resolution, Trump also acknowledged two ongoing crises where his efforts have yet to yield results: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza conflict following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack.