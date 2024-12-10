Ex-Foreign Minister SM Krishna dies at 92 after prolonged illness, Priyank Kharge pays last respects

Former External Affairs Minister of India SM Krishna breathed his last at the age of 92 on Tuesday morning after prolonged illness. Krishna is remembered for shaping Karnataka's growth and his role in Indian diplomacy.

Soon after the news of his passing, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge took to X to pay tributes to the departed soul. Kharge remembered for his "corporate approach towards governance towards Bengaluru", which endeared him to many.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, whose legacy of leadership and public service has left an indelible mark on our state and nation," Priyank Kharge said in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also remembered Krishna for his "vision and dedication" that shaped Karnataka’s progress. "We are still reaping the benefits of his vision of positioning Bengaluru as a global city," Kharge added.

During his tenure as the MEA, he visited a number of countries including Tajikistan in 2012 to bolster economic and energy ties. He resigned as the Foreign Minister in October 2012, indicating a return to state politics.

Besides serving as the Foreign Minister of India, SM Krishna also served as the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004-08 and Karnataka CM from 1999-2004.

He also served as the first Deputy CM of Karnataka from 1993-94 under Veerappa Moily's chief ministership. Krishna was also the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly from 1989-93.

In January 2017, Krishna resigned from the Congress party after over 5 decades, stating that the party was in a "state of confusion" on its need for mass leaders. He also claimed that he was sidelined by the party, which was "dependent on managers and not time-tested people like [himself]."

Months later, in March 2017, Krishna formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Six years later, he announced his retirement from active politics in January 2023 due to age-related issues.

At present, he is survived by his wife Prema and two daughters. His daughter Malavika Krishna was married to the late V.G. Siddahartha, the founder of Cafe Coffee Day.