scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till April 23

Feedback

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till April 23

Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody was on Monday extended till April 23

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23. Earlier today, the Supreme Court said it will hear Kejriwal's plea challenging his March 21 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, after April 29. The Delhi High Court had dismissed Kejriwal's plea on April 9.

The decision by the two-judge bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta came as it was hearing the plea today. The top court issued a notice to the ED. "Issue notice, returnable on the week commencing 29th April, 2024," the bench said.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said, "I am seeking a short date in this case, this Friday. There are selective leaks in the case." To this, Justice Khanna replied, "Will give you a short date, but the date suggested by you is not possible."

Kejriwal is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail. 

Published on: Apr 15, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement