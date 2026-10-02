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'Fat Dogs of Delhi' crown: Hauz Khas's Gola defeats Googoo by 39,904 'Paws'itive votes

'Fat Dogs of Delhi' crown: Hauz Khas's Gola defeats Googoo by 39,904 'Paws'itive votes

The “Fat Dogs of Delhi” contest began with 64 dogs from different parts of the capital. The offline voting added another layer to the quirky competition. Polling booths were set up at cafes in areas including Vasant Vihar, Kamla Nagar and Punjabi Bagh.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 3:25 PM IST
'Fat Dogs of Delhi' crown: Hauz Khas's Gola defeats Googoo by 39,904 'Paws'itive votesGola, also known as Kebab or Rajpal Singh, emerged as one of the most popular contenders.

Delhi’s most unusual election has finally delivered its winner. Gola, a community dog from the SDA Market in Hauz Khas, has been crowned the city’s “fattest dog” after defeating Saket’s Googoo in a contest that attracted thousands of votes both online and offline.

The “Fat Dogs of Delhi” contest began with 64 dogs from different parts of the capital. What started as a social media initiative quickly turned into a citywide campaign, with supporters promoting their neighbourhood favourites through Instagram posts, posters, memes, reels and appeals for votes.

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Gola, also known as Kebab or Rajpal Singh, emerged as one of the most popular contenders. The dog, a familiar face around SDA Market, continued in the competition even after her death during the contest. Despite being a posthumous candidate, Gola remained on the ballot and eventually reached the final against Googoo from Saket.

According to the organisers, Gola won the final by 39,904 votes; the finale attracted around 94,000 votes, with voting taking place through the contest’s social media platform as well as physical polling booths.

The offline voting added another layer to the quirky competition. Polling booths were set up at cafes in areas including Vasant Vihar, Kamla Nagar and Punjabi Bagh. Voters could cast their choice on ballots, with some supporters arriving with campaign material for their preferred dogs. The booths attracted people from different age groups, giving the contest an election-like atmosphere.

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The contest also developed into an unexpected community-driven campaign. Supporters rallied around dogs from their neighbourhoods, while animal lovers and volunteers used the attention to highlight the lives of Delhi’s community dogs.

The organisers said the campaign’s popularity could also help support animal welfare initiatives, including donations for shelters, food, beds and collars.

What began as a light-hearted online contest ultimately became a viral Delhi story, bringing together residents through social media, local campaigning and a shared affection for community dogs. With Gola taking the title, the city’s unusual “fat dog election” has officially come to an end.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 2, 2026 3:25 PM IST
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