Law career to dog walking: How a 30-yr-old UK woman built a ₹50,000-a-day business

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She reportedly worked extended hours in the corporate legal sector before deciding to build a business around her love for animals. She eventually bought a van and took up work at a local pub while developing her dog-walking service.

Reflecting on her decision, East said, “People presume dog walkers are low-earning, but I actually earn more now.” She added, “I’m making thousands more per month than I was working in corporate, and I do half the hours I used to.”

The woman walks 20-30 dogs everyday

East now operates a full-time dog-walking business and typically looks after between 20 and 30 dogs every day. She leads around four group walks, offering pet owners a convenient service while their animals exercise and socialise.

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People report state that she charges approximately £14 (around ₹1800) per hour for each dog. Based on the number of pets she handles, her daily turnover ranges from around £300 to £400—roughly ₹38,000 to ₹51,000, depending on the exchange rate and number of bookings.

Her business reportedly became financially sustainable within a year after she built a regular customer base.

MUST READ: This NYC engineer turned dog walking into a luxury business, now earns over ₹5 lakh a month

Passion more important than money

While the earnings have attracted attention online, East said money should not be the only reason to choose dog walking as a career. She said people entering the profession should genuinely enjoy working with animals.

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"You should do it because you want to be outside and want to be with dogs," she said. "I love getting up and going to work."

Her story has also sparked discussion about job satisfaction and the growing number of people choosing self-employment over traditional corporate jobs. For East, leaving law has allowed her to spend more time outdoors, work flexible hours and build a business around her love for dogs.