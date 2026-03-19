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FBI launches manhunt for Indian national Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel for US-wide fraud scheme

FBI launches manhunt for Indian national Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel for US-wide fraud scheme

The FBI said that Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel is believed to be residing in or traveling between Illinois and Pennsylvania.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 19, 2026 11:17 AM IST
FBI launches manhunt for Indian national Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel for US-wide fraud schemeFBI launches nationwide manhunt in US for Indian national

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a manhunt for Indian national, Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, who is wanted for a nationwide scheme in the US to defraud them of large sums of money. 

The FBI said that Patel is believed to be residing in or traveling between Illinois and Pennsylvania.

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“Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, is wanted for his alleged participation in a nationwide scheme to defraud multiple victims into transmitting large sums of money between 2017 and 2021. Many victims were contacted via telephone communications and deceived into believing their personal information or identities were associated with criminal activities,” the agency said. 

The victims were convinced to send funds, usually in the form of cash and prepaid debit cards to addresses throughout the US.

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A federal arrest warrant was issued for Patel on June 22, 2023, in Kentucky after he was charged with Mail and Wire Fraud Conspiracy. The agency also urged citizens to offer any information they might have about Patel’s whereabouts. 

Patel was born in India in 1991, and held jobs such as fuel station attendant, cashier, store worker in the US.

Published on: Mar 19, 2026 11:17 AM IST
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