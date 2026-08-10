FCRA bill: Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra ‘debunks myths’, says bill will provide transparency, clearer rules

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He said India’s FCRA framework, first enacted in 1976 and modernised in 2010, had subsequently been strengthened in 2016, 2018 and 2020. “The 2026 Bill and Rules are the next step in the same direction: more transparency, better governance, clearer rules,” he said.

Kwatra also sought to clarify provisions concerning cancelled or surrendered registrations. He said foreign contributions and assets created from them already vest in a state government authority under a provision dating to 2010, while the proposed Bill would create a designated authority to safeguard such assets. If registration is restored, he said, the assets and unused funds would be returned in full.

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There are many misunderstandings in the media and in civil society about the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill(FCRA), 2026.

Here is the Myth vs. Reality check. — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) August 10, 2026

On places of worship, Kwatra said their religious character would be protected. Where a cancelled association had created property connected to a place of worship, he said it would go to another FCRA-registered association of the same faith to ensure continuity of worship.

Rejecting concerns that the law would cut off foreign aid to civil society or target a particular community, Kwatra said the FCRA applied uniformly regardless of religion, community or ideology. He noted that of more than 3 million NGOs in India, only 14,450 held FCRA registration, meaning the overwhelming majority remained outside the Act.

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Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said opposition parties would strongly protest if the Bill was introduced in Parliament, calling it “unconstitutional and anti-people” and alleging that it targeted minorities and NGOs.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and several Christian organisations have separately urged the Centre to refer the Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) before Parliament takes it up. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, National Council of Churches in India and other Christian bodies have raised concerns over provisions dealing with cessation, asset vesting and the proposed regulatory authority, while seeking wider stakeholder consultation.