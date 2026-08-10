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YES Bank, Cummins India, SAMIL: Top stocks to trade— key levels, target prices & stop loss

YES Bank, Cummins India, SAMIL: Top stocks to trade— key levels, target prices & stop loss

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that YES Bank has been consolidating between the Rs 16 and Rs 23 levels following a significant rally over the past year. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 9:26 AM IST
YES Bank, Cummins India, SAMIL: Top stocks to trade— key levels, target prices & stop lossCummins India has witnessed profit-taking from its peak, suggesting supply towards, followed by key support in the short-to-medium term, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Friday amid the absence of clear geopolitical cues which pushed the crude oil price higher, raising the inflation fears and threat to FIIs outflows, ahead of key economic data. The BSE Sensex dropped 455.59 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 78,499.17, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 65.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 24,570.65 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Cummins India, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) and YES Bank Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:


Samvardhana Motherson International | Hold | Target Price: Rs 190 | Stop Loss: Rs 155
Samvardhana Motherson is forming a higher-top, higher-bottom pattern and has reached a new 52-week high. This suggests a potential upward trend toward Rs 190 in the short-to-medium term. However, investors are advised to hold their positions with a trailing stop-loss rather than initiating fresh entries. The RSI momentum indicator remains positive, standing above 70 across multiple time frames. Given that profit-taking may occur if the stock falls below the key support zone of Rs 150-155, we maintain a positive outlook until a clear trend of reversal occurs.

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YES Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 28 | Stop Loss: Rs 20
YES Bank has been consolidating between the Rs 16 and Rs 23 levels following a significant rally over the past year. The stock appears to be retracing toward the Rs 21 level, which coincides with the upper band of its consolidation zone. We expect fresh momentum once the stock breaks above the Rs 28-resistance level, while maintaining Rs 21 as key support. Therefore, our strategy is to maintain a buying interest as long as the stock sustains support at the Rs 20-21 level for the short to medium term.


Cummins India | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 5,500 | Support: Rs 5,150 
Cummins India Ltd has witnessed profit-taking from its peak of Rs 6,100, suggesting further supply towards Rs 5,150, followed by key support at Rs 4,700 in the short-to-medium term. On the other hand, a pullback rally above Rs 5,500 could lead toward the Rs 5,700-5,900 range. The stock is trading below its 20-day EMA, which is not an ideal entry point for short-term buying. However, we anticipate a recovery once the stock sustains above Rs 5,500, with immediate support at Rs 5,150. Therefore, a pullback is expected once the stock finds support above Rs 5,150.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 9:26 AM IST
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