YES Bank, Cummins India, SAMIL: Top stocks to trade— key levels, target prices & stop loss



Samvardhana Motherson International | Hold | Target Price: Rs 190 | Stop Loss: Rs 155

Samvardhana Motherson is forming a higher-top, higher-bottom pattern and has reached a new 52-week high. This suggests a potential upward trend toward Rs 190 in the short-to-medium term. However, investors are advised to hold their positions with a trailing stop-loss rather than initiating fresh entries. The RSI momentum indicator remains positive, standing above 70 across multiple time frames. Given that profit-taking may occur if the stock falls below the key support zone of Rs 150-155, we maintain a positive outlook until a clear trend of reversal occurs.

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YES Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 28 | Stop Loss: Rs 20

YES Bank has been consolidating between the Rs 16 and Rs 23 levels following a significant rally over the past year. The stock appears to be retracing toward the Rs 21 level, which coincides with the upper band of its consolidation zone. We expect fresh momentum once the stock breaks above the Rs 28-resistance level, while maintaining Rs 21 as key support. Therefore, our strategy is to maintain a buying interest as long as the stock sustains support at the Rs 20-21 level for the short to medium term.



Cummins India | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 5,500 | Support: Rs 5,150

Cummins India Ltd has witnessed profit-taking from its peak of Rs 6,100, suggesting further supply towards Rs 5,150, followed by key support at Rs 4,700 in the short-to-medium term. On the other hand, a pullback rally above Rs 5,500 could lead toward the Rs 5,700-5,900 range. The stock is trading below its 20-day EMA, which is not an ideal entry point for short-term buying. However, we anticipate a recovery once the stock sustains above Rs 5,500, with immediate support at Rs 5,150. Therefore, a pullback is expected once the stock finds support above Rs 5,150.