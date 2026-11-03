Flight was cheaper, but traveller chose ₹5,300 Rajdhani First AC for Mumbai-Delhi trip; was it worth it?

Soon after departure, he was served evening snacks and hot tea, which he said were freshly prepared in the pantry car. The train, travelling at 130 kmph, later offered soup, a vegetarian meal, a separately ordered continental dinner and ice cream for dessert.

Food appeared to be the biggest takeaway from the trip. After reaching Vadodara Junction, Malhar retired for the night and woke around 6:30 am to tea, followed by a breakfast spread of cornflakes, upma, poha and vegetable cutlets.

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Looking at the meal, he joked, “Overall, ye breakfast ki thaali chhodo, ye toh poora brunch hai!” He added that the food left him feeling full, with another round of tea served before the train reached New Delhi Railway Station on schedule at 8:35 am.

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Internet Divided Over Value

The video drew mixed reactions from railway enthusiasts and frequent passengers. Several viewers praised the meals and overall First AC experience, with one commenter arguing that the fare was justified, saying, “₹5,300 diye the, sawad to hona hi chahiye tha” (he paid ₹5,300, so it was bound to be worth the experience.”)

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Another wrote, “This is the real way to travel—no airport rush, no baggage stress, just good food and sleep.”

Others were less convinced. “Nearly 13 hours on a train when a flight takes two? Sorry, not for me,” one user commented.

Another added, “Flights also give you food and views; I don’t understand the hype.”

Some, however, pushed back on the “cheaper flight” comparison, noting that fares could exceed ₹6,500, with one viewer saying, “At ₹6,500-plus, the Rajdhani suddenly looks like a bargain.”

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Was It Worth It?

For Malhar, the answer appeared to be yes: the journey combined comfort, multiple meals and an on-time arrival.

But the online response shows that value depends on priorities—time-conscious travellers may still prefer flying, while those who enjoy the experience of rail travel may find ₹5,300 well spent.