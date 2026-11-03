Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Flight was cheaper, but traveller chose ₹5,300 Rajdhani First AC for Mumbai-Delhi trip; was it worth it?

Flight was cheaper, but traveller chose ₹5,300 Rajdhani First AC for Mumbai-Delhi trip; was it worth it?

A traveller chose to spend ₹5,300 on Rajdhani Express First AC for his Mumbai-to-Delhi journey despite cheaper flights being available. His viral video showcasing onboard meals, comfort and facilities has sparked a debate over whether the experience justified the fare.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 5:14 PM IST
Flight was cheaper, but traveller chose ₹5,300 Rajdhani First AC for Mumbai-Delhi trip; was it worth it?From lavish meals to overnight comfort, a traveller's Rajdhani First AC experience has left the internet divided over value for money.

What would you choose: a quick flight or a full night aboard a Rajdhani in First AC? A traveller’s decision to choose the Mumbai Rajdhani Express’s First AC coach over a cheaper flight has sparked a lively debate online. Instagram user @malhar_31 documented his Mumbai-to-New Delhi journey in a viral video, showing the food, comfort and facilities aboard train 12951, for which he paid about ₹5,300, including catering charges.

Advertisement

Although Malhar said he could have booked a flight for less, he opted for the overnight train to experience the journey rather than simply reach his destination. His video captured the First AC compartment, bedding, bathroom facilities, a welcome bottle of water and views along the route.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soon after departure, he was served evening snacks and hot tea, which he said were freshly prepared in the pantry car. The train, travelling at 130 kmph, later offered soup, a vegetarian meal, a separately ordered continental dinner and ice cream for dessert.

Food appeared to be the biggest takeaway from the trip. After reaching Vadodara Junction, Malhar retired for the night and woke around 6:30 am to tea, followed by a breakfast spread of cornflakes, upma, poha and vegetable cutlets.

Advertisement

Looking at the meal, he joked, “Overall, ye breakfast ki thaali chhodo, ye toh poora brunch hai!” He added that the food left him feeling full, with another round of tea served before the train reached New Delhi Railway Station on schedule at 8:35 am.

MUST READ: 'It's quite peaceful': British family's first Vande Bharat ride goes viral; clean coaches and service earn praise

Internet Divided Over Value

The video drew mixed reactions from railway enthusiasts and frequent passengers. Several viewers praised the meals and overall First AC experience, with one commenter arguing that the fare was justified, saying, “₹5,300 diye the, sawad to hona hi chahiye tha” (he paid ₹5,300, so it was bound to be worth the experience.”)

Advertisement

Another wrote, “This is the real way to travel—no airport rush, no baggage stress, just good food and sleep.”
Others were less convinced. “Nearly 13 hours on a train when a flight takes two? Sorry, not for me,” one user commented.

Another added, “Flights also give you food and views; I don’t understand the hype.” 
Some, however, pushed back on the “cheaper flight” comparison, noting that fares could exceed ₹6,500, with one viewer saying, “At ₹6,500-plus, the Rajdhani suddenly looks like a bargain.”

DON'T MISS: Diwali-Chhath travel: Railways suspend platform tickets at 6 Delhi stations; check new rules

Was It Worth It?

For Malhar, the answer appeared to be yes: the journey combined comfort, multiple meals and an on-time arrival. 
But the online response shows that value depends on priorities—time-conscious travellers may still prefer flying, while those who enjoy the experience of rail travel may find ₹5,300 well spent.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more