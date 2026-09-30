Flipkart expands Ekart network by 900 hubs, adds 750 PIN codes ahead of festive sale

To strengthen last-mile delivery, over 900 additional delivery hubs have been added specifically for the festive period, taking Ekart’s total network to more than 8,200 facilities across the country, including fulfilment centres, sortation hubs and last-mile delivery operations. The expansion also includes nearly 1,200 Flipkart Minutes micro-fulfilment centres in more than 150 cities.

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Flipkart has also pre-positioned more than 2.5 crore units of products from MSMEs, small sellers, weavers and artisans within Ekart fulfilment centres to enable faster fulfilment during The Big Billion Days. Additionally, 70 new pick-up stations have been opened in key seller hubs to reduce fulfilment time for merchants.

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Reaching underserved markets

In a move to democratise festive shopping, Ekart has added 750-plus new PIN codes to Flipkart’s delivery network, many of which are being included in The Big Billion Days for the first time.

The new locations include Leh in Ladakh, Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir, interiors of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and communities across the Northeast such as Kamalanagar and Zamuang in Mizoram; Turacity, Resubelpara and Rajabala in Meghalaya; and Bomdila and Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Every year, The Big Billion Days raises the bar for what customers expect: faster deliveries and wider reach. This year, a customer in Leh or Kargil will experience Big Billion Days for the first time,” Hemant Badri, senior vice president and head of supply chain, Flipkart Group, said.

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The latest expansion will take The Big Billion Days to locations that have not previously been part of Flipkart’s festive shopping network, the company said in a statement on September 29. The additional infrastructure is aimed at supporting higher shipment volumes and unlocking greater volumes of same-day and next-day deliveries during the peak shopping period.

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The Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to begin on October 9, 2026.