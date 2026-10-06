Flying from Navi Mumbai airport? You can reach Dadar for ₹170, Borivali for ₹210 and Pune for ₹450

The new services are being rolled out ahead of the Winter Schedule, which runs from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027. NMIA is also adding more options for passengers travelling between Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Pune.

Bus fares and routes

MSRTC’s first-phase e-Shivai services will connect NMIA with Dadar, Borivali and Pune. Services will operate from early morning to late night.

The Dadar-NMIA route will run through Sion and Atal Setu. The Borivali-NMIA service will connect CSMIA Terminal 1, Bandra and Atal Setu. Two daily services will operate between Pune and NMIA, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Services connecting Thane and Nashik are planned by mid-November.

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Passengers travelling towards Mumbai can also use Chalo Bus, which operates 21 daily services between NMIA and Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar and the World Trade Centre in Colaba.

Within Navi Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) operates seven dedicated airport routes, A1 to A7. These connect Terminal 1 with Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar and the Airport Project Office.

Belapur and Nerul buses operate every 15–20 minutes during peak hours. More services connecting Vashi and Panvel are planned.

Taxis and autos

Passengers will also be able to use Uber Go, Uber Premier and Uber Auto from the airport. Prepaid taxis and prepaid autorickshaws will also be available, along with car rentals.

Bharat Taxi is scheduled to begin operations on October 10 with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles.

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Free shuttle between Mumbai's two airports

Passengers travelling between NMIA and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will have access to a complimentary shuttle service.

The shuttle will run every hour and will be operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo.

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How NMIA is connected

The airport's ground transport capacity is being scaled up to 4,594, including 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 car rentals, 171 autos and 547 buses.

NMIA is connected to Panvel, Targhar and Bamandongri suburban railway stations. Road access includes Atal Setu, Sion-Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg (NH-348A) and NH-548.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 is operational, while the proposed Mumbai Metro Line 8 will connect CSMIA and NMIA.

The airport is also working with the Adani TotalEnergies Gas (ATGL) team to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.