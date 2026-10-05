Festive season travel shocker: IndiGo hikes fuel surcharge across all routes

“The continuously rising ATF costs have required IndiGo to re-calibrate fuel charges across its domestic and international routes. The revised charges will be applicable to all new bookings made after 00:01 hrs on October 6, 2026,” the budget carrier said.

ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months, especially following geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The continuous rise in the fuel prices along with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade.

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As ATF charges make up a significant share of airline operating costs, this rise is expected to impact overall cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo.

In view of the situation, IndiGo has marginally re-calibrated its fuel charges across its domestic as well as international flights. While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers.

IndiGo said that they regret the additional burden these revised fuel charges may place on its customers. However, the decision reflects the sustained increase in operating costs and the evolving market environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate.

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According to state-owned OMCs, ATF rates have been raised by around ₹16 per litre, owing to international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. The jet fuel represents a significant portion of an airline's operating expenses (40%) and sustained increases in ATF prices can add to the cost of running flights.